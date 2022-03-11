Watch
Up Your Shoe Game For Spring

with Stan's Fit For Your Feet
Posted at 10:35 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 11:35:56-05

Spring if coming which means it is time to transition out of those winter boots! Stan's Fit For your Feet has all the cool and trendy styles—plus their shoes are comfortable!
From waterproof to sandals to casual sneakers, Stan's carries a vast array of brands and styles. Today Megan Sajdak joins us to show off some of the spring styles.
With every regular-price purchase receive a FREE Feeture sock and a $10 Gift Card for your next pair!

