Up Your Holiday Baking Game

‘Tis the season to bake and we are quite literally spilling the “scoop” on the essentials to make it happen. There’s a difference between good baking and great baking, and it all starts with what’s in your pantry. According to the experts at BakingAtHome.com, these are the must-have items you need to take your at-home recipes for breads, cobblers, cakes and more to the next level, as well as tips for using these pantry essentials to their fullest potential. Elizabeth Mayhew, founder and baker behind The Dutchy (an artisanal bakery in Dutchess County, New York) shares how you can up your holiday baking!