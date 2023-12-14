Unwrapping Investing Opportunities For The Holiday Season

Give yourself the gift of investing this holiday season. Maya Sudhakaran is the head of growth and acquisition at Plynk Invest. She joins us today to discuss how now is the time to set the stage for a financially rewarding future. She says you can start with as little as $1. Investing is a valuable gift you can give to yourself. While this is a time where many are focused on spending, investing now is a step towards your future goals. For more visit Plynkinvest.com
Posted at 10:02 AM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 11:02:25-05
