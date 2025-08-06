Unwind and Recharge at This Year's Float Festival

Andy Larson and Maddy Troisi, join us on The Morning Blend to share how you can partake in some entertainment and self-care at Float Fest!

Float Fest is a community-based festival that includes Float therapy, NovoTHOR (red and near infrared light therapy), and roXiva (immersive audio-visual experience).

This year's 5th Annual community festival combines local food and drink vendors with local unique entertainment (aerial hoop and silk performers, fire performances, mermaids), and music.

The event is on Saturday, August 23, from 3 pm to 10 pm, and is free to attend, with special deals only available in person. The August 25 Anniversary sale is online or in person and offers another chance if you can’t make it on the 23rd!

Our viewers can get a two-for-one deal for either Float, NovoTHOR, or roXiva by clicking HERE

For more information or to RSVP, go to Float Fest Milwaukee

If you would like to be a part of Float Fest’s local vendor market, scan the QR code from the video to complete the application!

