Unveiling the Beauty of Farmland Weddings

At Sugar Island Barn Rustic Venue and Bar, the foremost concern is your perfect wedding day. With grass and trees nearly covering the six-acre grounds and a 4,000-square foot venue in Watertown, this venue is special. Brady Robus and Evanna Robus join us to talk about this one stop shop wedding venue.

With a fully licensed and operational bar, Sugar Island Rustic Venue and bar prides themselves in providing the flexibility to help you visualize and execute your special day.

For more information call 920-344-6402 or visit https://www.sugarislandbarn.com/