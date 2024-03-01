The Ability Center is hosting it’s second annual “UnstoppABLE Cup”, to raise money for their adaptive sports programs. The goal is to raise $72,000 to double their impact, by doubling our adaptive equipment.

24 Corporate and First Responder teams from around Milwaukee will play together in a “different pair of shoes” & for every $4,000 raised we can purchase another sport wheelchair.

Hosted in partnership at the Harry & Rose Samson Family JCC, this event will take place on March 8th from 11AM-5PM.

Damian Buchman is the founder and Executive Director of The Ability Center. He is joined by Duane McAllister. McAllister's company, Baird Advisors is sponsoring the event but Duane has a personal connection, as he is the father of a daughter with a disability. The Ability Center has the goal to provide a higher quality of life for people of all abilities by transforming greater Milwaukee into the must universally inclusive recreation destination in the world.