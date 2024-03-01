The Ability Center is hosting it’s second annual “UnstoppABLE Cup”, to raise money for their adaptive sports programs. The goal is to raise $72,000 to double their impact, by doubling our adaptive equipment.
24 Corporate and First Responder teams from around Milwaukee will play together in a “different pair of shoes” & for every $4,000 raised we can purchase another sport wheelchair.
Hosted in partnership at the Harry & Rose Samson Family JCC, this event will take place on March 8th from 11AM-5PM.
Damian Buchman is the founder and Executive Director of The Ability Center. He is joined by Duane McAllister. McAllister's company, Baird Advisors is sponsoring the event but Duane has a personal connection, as he is the father of a daughter with a disability. The Ability Center has the goal to provide a higher quality of life for people of all abilities by transforming greater Milwaukee into the must universally inclusive recreation destination in the world.
The Ability Center is hosting it’s second annual “UnstoppABLE Cup”, to raise money for their adaptive sports programs. The goal is to raise $72,000 to double their impact, by doubling our adaptive equipment.