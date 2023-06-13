Unsolved, season 4: A missing girl, a search for truth

Investigative Reporter and Host of Unsolved Gina Barton joins us to talk about season four of her podcast. Season four of the true-crime podcast features eight episodes and is centered on the case of Alexis Patterson. Alexis was seven years old when she disappeared between her Washington Heights home and Hi-Mount Elementary School on May 3, 2002. Episode seven of the podcast drops on June 14 and the final episode will drop June 21. To learn more about the case visit Unsolved.