Unlock Your Home's Hidden Potential at This Fall Remodeling Show

Ready to rethink what’s possible in your home? The NARI Milwaukee Fall Home & Remodeling Show brings local remodeling and home improvement professionals together October 9–11 at the Expo Center at Wisconsin State Fair Park. Homeowners can explore fresh ideas for kitchens, bathrooms, closets, garages, outdoor spaces and more, while this year’s immersive Hidden Potential showcase highlights creative ways to maximize storage, organization and everyday living spaces. Whether you’re planning a major renovation or simply looking for inspiration, it’s a chance to ask questions, compare options and discover new possibilities for your home. Adult tickets are $8 online or $10 at the door, with children 17 and younger admitted free.

To learn more or buy your tickets visit 2026 Fall Home & Remodeling Show.