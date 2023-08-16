University School of Milwaukee Global Scholars Program

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984 was the world’s worst industrial disaster. It resulted in the death of close to 20,000 people within a week. Over half a million people were exposed to the toxic gas, Methyl Iso-cyanide that leaked from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal. The survivors and their next generation continue to suffer from the toxic effects of the gas exposure. Assist Bhopal is a nonprofit organization founded in 2014 by Megan Dogra and the USM Global Scholars Program in collaboration with Physicians for Social Responsibility. The program has been providing free lunch to the children suffering from the long-term effects of gas exposure at the Chingari Clinic in Bhopal, India for the past 10 years.

Today students at University School of Milwaukee continue to fund-raise and donate to the survivors of this tragedy. Krish Vasudev, Roshni Sharma and Eshaan Vasudev join us to share background, a documentary and fundraising efforts.

