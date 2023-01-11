Unique Wisconsin Made Items

January is a time to reflect on the new year and resolutions that we make. The Flannel Fox has some creative ways to help you feel motivated to get a jump start on the new you in the new year.

Owner Melyssa Bauer says they are featuring a local vendor that makes national and state park maps along with products to help inspire people in the new year. Flannel fox is also have a big sale until January 14th. 40% of men's and women's clothing and 50% off all Christmas. Check out their social media @flannelfoxtosa or call 414-810-1984.

The Flannel Fox

7602 Harwood Ave

Wauwatosa