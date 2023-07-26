Unique ways to donate to WHS

Most people who donate to the Wisconsin Humane Society either give monetary donations or even purchase items off your Amazon Wish List. However, there are some other unique and fun ways to help. Joining us today is Allie Christman with a puppy named Precious to discuss what those alternate options are:



Cell phone recycling: The Wisconsin Humane Society participates in a cell phone recycling program where they can earn up to $100 per recycled phone! This program helps protect the environment by keeping these recyclable items out of landfills, while at the same time bringing in funds to serve animals in our community.

If your vehicle is at the end of its life or if you’re ready to upgrade, they would love for you to consider donating through their Autos for Animals program! Funds from your generous donation will be used toward their adoption programs, spay/neuter services, a pet food bank, and other animal outreach programs in Wisconsin communities. Tying in donations at weddings or special events: A fun and wonderful wedding trend lately has been making a donation to a charity rather than giving party favors. If someone chooses to do that, they provide free place cards or printables for tables. To raise money for shelter pets instead of receiving gifts, you can create an online donation page and put a link to it on your wedding website.

Visit www.wihumane.org for more information.

