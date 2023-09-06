Unique Gifts and Apparel at Tosa Fest!

The Flannel Fox is your one stop shop for Tosa merchandise! Melyssa Bauer here today to talk about The Flannel Fox's upcoming event. Come celebrate Tosa Fest the and 9 of September and visit The Flannel Fox tent! Choose from different apparel and gifts and sport your Tosa pride. Plus a sneak peek of 2 elxclusive items you will only find at The Flannel Fox. Visit The Flannel Fox online or follow @flannelfoxtosa on Instagram at Facebook to see new sneak peaks of merchandise exclusively at Tosa fest!

