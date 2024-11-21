As we approach the holiday season, the Harley-Davidson Museum is here to talk about all the awesome holiday events they have going on. Breakfast with Santa will be returning December 1st, 8th, and 15th. You can enjoy a delicious brunch buffet in Rumble, letter writing to Santa, cookie decorating, holiday movies, and photo opportunities with Santa. Visit MOTOR® Restaurant to secure your tickets!
The Harley-Davidson Shop and Factory outlet have gifts for the whole family covered! They will also be holding yet another legendary Factory Outlet Sale December 26th through 28th.
Visit Harley-Davidson Museumand MOTOR® Restaurant to learn more about how the Harley Davidson Museum will be celebrating the holidays and how you can bring your family down to enjoy the uniquely Milwaukee experience.
Unique Gift Ideas With An Iconic Milwaukee Brand
