Unique Gift Ideas

Holiday shopping can, without a doubt, be a stressful activity, but what if you could support a good cause just by doing what you do every year? Holiday Shops at University School of Milwaukee is here to make you feel better about your purchases this winter. Lisa Wright and Claudia Fritz, are spreading the news! By visiting the campus and stopping at over 50 vendors from around the country, shoppers get to know that their money is going towards a good cause. This event focuses on maintaining an optimal educational environment for all students. Full of volunteers, everyone working wants to make sure that this is the best experience for the community.

Plus, if you are able to donate a new or gently used children's book to benefit Next Door Milwaukee, you will receive 50% off you admission! Next Door Milwaukee is an organization that ensures under-resourced children in Milwaukee get strong start to life with high quality and personalized early childhood education. The drive is organized by USM's Civic Leadership Student Group. This event will be happening November 2-3 from 9:30am to 6:00pm. and November 4th from 9:00am to 1:00pm.