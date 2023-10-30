Unique Financial Factors all Women Need to Consider

New research from Fidelity Investments reveals women are tapping into their financial strengths and making smart money moves to gain ground with their finances. Women are taken control of their finances like never before.

Joining us to discuss the findings of this year's study by Fidelity Investments is Lorna Kapusta, Head of Women and Engagement at Fidelity Investments. This study presents findings of an online survey among a sample of 2,020 adults 18 years of age and older. Fielding for this survey was completed between July 21-26, 2023, by Big Village, which is not affiliated with Fidelity Investments. It was found that women are self reporting that their financial literacy has not improved since 2019. Women who took the survey are worried about planning for retirement, saving, health care costs and more. Fidelity Investment's mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of customers, educate and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses they serve.

