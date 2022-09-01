Unforgettable: John-Mark McGaha Sings Nat King Cole in the Stackner Cabaret September 9 - November 6. Remember the genius and warmth of Nat King Cole with acclaimed singer, storyteller, and multi-instrumentalist John-Mark McGaha. In this heartfelt concert, McGaha leads a lush jazz ensemble and reflects upon Cole's trailblazing career with poignant insight and intimate charm. BroadwayWorld calls his voice "crystal-clear perfection."

To purchase tickets, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com or by calling the ticket office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.