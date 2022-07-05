Understanding This Skin Condition

It's not just a cosmetic issue, but an auto immune condition called vitiligo which causes patches of skin to lose their color. To help us understand more about this condition and it's impact. Joining us today is Mary who has vitiligo and board certified dermatologist, Dr, Nada Elbuluk. We'll hear about how vitiligo impacts patients, the importance of raising awareness and where can people learn more information about this autoimmune condition.