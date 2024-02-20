Understanding the "P" Signals

Have you ever stopped to ponder what your pee could be spilling about your health? Dr. Michael Garko joins the show today to give us the lowdown on this daily routine that could be your body's unsung hero, cluing you in on potential health hazards.

Your body has its own quirky ways of hinting at things going south, and keeping tabs on your pee is definitely on that list. It's not just for those awkward health classes anymore, it's real life - checking out your urine color, smell, and even consistency can be like sneak peeks into your overall health status. It's kind of like your body's SOS signal for kidney disease, bladder cancer, diabetes, and more, so don't ignore it.