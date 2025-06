Maxx L. Forti joins The Morning Blend to help us understand the basics of probate. He gives insight into informal and formal probate and when probate is necessary. Probate can be a complex process, but understanding these basics will help you take the right steps. Consulting with an experienced probate attorney is often the best course of action.

