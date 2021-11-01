Watch
Understanding Medicare Insurance Annual Enrollment Period

with FHK Insurance
Posted at 10:12 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 11:12:22-04

Nikki Johnson and JJ Kravit are back with FHK Insurance. The annual Medicare Enrollment plan is underway. Nikki and JJ will touch on some of the many options available for those 65 and over. They will also talk about The Affordable Care Act and plans for people not yet old enough to qualify for medicare. Medicare can be complicated. FHK is a local agency that has been in business for over 50 years. To discuss your needs you can call them at (414) 228-7555.

