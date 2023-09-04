Understanding Dog Body Language 101

More than ever, dogs and people are interacting, but not all dogs have the same comfort level when meeting humans and we need to respect them and the cues they give us. Today we are joined by Sophia Nijem, who is a Behavior Trainer at the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) to present a simple how-to for approaching a dog and their owner. Sophia is joined by her two dogs (Drax and Saph) to demonstrate how we should approach a dog, how to tell if they are enjoying contact, how to advocate for your dog when they don't want to interact, and more. For more information about HAWS, kids can check out education programs, while adults can look into behavior programs and offer volunteer services.