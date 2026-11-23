Brewers fans looking for a one-of-a-kind holiday gift can add some mystery to their championship celebration. Big Time Bats is introducing its World Series Champions Autograph Mystery Box, with only 103 available in honor of Milwaukee’s 103-win season.

Each $349.95 box includes a chrome championship baseball signed by William Contreras, Jackson Chourio, Cooper Pratt, Jake Bauers, Pat Murphy or Aaron Ashby. Every autograph is third-party authenticated and comes with handling gloves and a display holder.

The Morning Blend is getting the first look by opening Mystery Box #1 of 103 live in studio. Fans can also explore Big Time Bats’ commemorative championship bats.

Shop the collection at Big Time Bats.