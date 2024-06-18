U.S. Bank Serving Racially Diverse Communities

U.S. Bank is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, which is the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. They operate over 2,000 bank branches in 26 states, and have over 70,000 employees that serve millions of customers across the country and around the world.

In 2021, U.S. Bank launched the U.S. Bank Access Commitment, a long-term approach to help build wealth while redefining how they serve racially diverse communities and providing more opportunities for employees. Joining us today to talk about this commercial bank's sponsorship of the Milwaukee Juneteenth Day Parade and the U.S. Bank Access Commitment is Nina Johnson, Branch Banking Market Leader at U.S. Bank.

For more information on U.S. Bank Access Commitment and to learn more about their sponsorship with the Juneteenth Parade please visit their website at www.usbank.com/access or give them a call at 414-765-4400.