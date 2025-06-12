U.S. Army Turns 250: Meet One of the Soldiers Carrying on Its Most Time-Honored Traditions

1st Lt. Nathan Mapes, U.S. Army Infantry Officer, joins to discuss the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment — more commonly known as The Old Guard.

The U.S. Army celebrates its 250th Birthday on June 14th, with its theme "This We'll Defend," which highlights the commitment of Army Soldiers and Civilians to fighting and winning the nation’s wars. Older than the nation itself, the Army’s deep history and traditions serve as a link between its proud past and promising future.

"The Old Guard" carries on the Army's most cherished tradition, from Ceremonial Performances, Guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and laying the wreath at Arlington National Cemetery.

