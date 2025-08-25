U.S Army Chaplain Explains What is Behind The Rise Of Spirituality Among Today’s Youth

Spirituality is on the rise among today’s youth with 77% of Gen Z [pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov] considering themselves to be spiritual. The U.S. Army is experiencing this shift firsthand, and it’s part of the reason that spiritual readiness is one of the five essential domains of the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) system, underscoring its value in helping Soldiers build strength, resilience, and a sense of purpose—on and off the battlefield.

By cultivating spiritual readiness, Soldiers are better equipped to manage stress, adapt to challenges, and maintain motivation. This sense of inner purpose positively influences the other H2F domains—mental, physical, nutritional, and sleep readiness—reinforcing the Army’s holistic approach to wellbeing.

Army Chaplains – like Chaplain James Drake – play a pivotal role in building spiritual readiness by providing guidance and resources to help individuals foster meaningful spiritual connections and a sense of belonging, regardless of their personal beliefs.

Drake is a National Guard Soldier in the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps with firsthand experience guiding young service members on their spiritual journeys, uniquely positioned to provide insights into why young adults are reconnecting with their spirituality and how individuals can get started. He advises Gen Z to start by understanding their deeper purpose or “why,” which will naturally guide them toward discovering what they want to achieve and how to get there.

Visit their site today!