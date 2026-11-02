Two Generations, One Goal: Getting Back to the Life You Love

Pain can change how you move, work and enjoy everyday life. For Jerry and Jeremy Swick, injuries affected very different activities, from golfing and mowing the lawn to playing competitive rugby.

At New You Health & Wellness, Dr. Molly Olson created individualized care plans incorporating SoftWave Therapy, exercises and other approaches based on their needs. Jerry and Jeremy will share their experiences and what they’ve learned about staying active at different stages of life.

Viewers can also learn how SoftWave Therapy is used as part of New You’s approach to pain management and mobility.

A $47 introductory SoftWave Therapy trial is available. Learn more at New You Health & Wellness or call 414-299-8121.