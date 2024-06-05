Turtle Invasion

Just like us, turtles want to be out and about enjoying spring weather as the temperatures finally rise outside. You’ll often find turtles exploring, working, and moving outdoors during this time of year. While it may be tempting to play with your turtle friends, it’s important that we are interacting with them safely and appropriately. Joining us today is Julia Robson, a Conservation Biologist from Waukesha County Parks, who's here to discuss these lovely creatures and how to approach them properly. After all, approximately 52% of all identified turtle species from around the world are currently threatened with extinction as turtle populations are on the decline.

For more information please visit their website at www.waukeshacounty.gov/conservationintheparks.