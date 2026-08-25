Turning Tragedy Into Hope: This Author Advocates for Mental Health Awareness

Author and advocate Ann Marie Farino is raising awareness about the connection between mental health, addiction, and suicide prevention as Suicide Prevention Month and National Substance Abuse Prevention Month approach.

After losing her son, Richard, to suicide in 2016 following his battle with substance use disorder, Farino has dedicated herself to helping families navigate addiction, grief, and healing. Through her speaking engagements and her book, Chronic Chaos: A Son's Addiction, a Mother's Love, and Her Quest to Find Joy, she encourages open conversations about mental health and reminds families that they are not alone in their struggles.