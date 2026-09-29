Turning Smartphones Into Lifelines: Meet the Innovators Transforming Communities

From supporting mental health through simple text messages to bringing health screenings into neighborhood barbershops, wireless technology is creating new opportunities to solve everyday challenges. The CTIA Wireless Foundation’s Catalyst 2026 program has recognized four social entrepreneurs using mobile-first solutions to improve lives across the country.

CTIA Wireless Foundation President Dori Kreiger and Catalyst winner Peter Njongwe, founder of Oben Health discuss how this year’s winners are using tools like SMS, apps, AI, and virtual reality to address issues such as mental health, workforce development, chronic disease management, and employment barriers. Learn how innovative ideas are helping strengthen communities and what Catalyst support means for expanding their impact.

For more information, visit wirelessfoundation.org