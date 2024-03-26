Watch Now
Turning 65? Start Your Medicare Journey Right!

Sovereign Select
Posted at 1:01 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 14:01:04-04

Agent Sam Haan joins us today to talk about how Sovereign Select can custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs.

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from including health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans.

Email info@sovselect.com for more information. You can call 262-358-4605 to reach Sam

