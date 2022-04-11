Turning 65?

Whether you are already on medicare of about to turn 65, all the choices can be confusing. FHK is a family owned independent insurance agency. They have been helping seniors with Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplements, Drug Plans and more. Today, agent Sarah Flood joins us to go over some of the most frequently asked questions people have about Medicare. She also has important information on how to spot a scam. If you have questions or you are shopping for a plan, give FHK a call at 414-228-7555
Posted at 10:22 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 11:22:08-04
