Turn your Wasted Space into Useful Space

Taking advantage of the space in your home is important, and ending up with too much wasted space is never a good idea. Dave Hoffman, design partner and creative director for HighPoint Design Build Group joins us at the NARI Home and Remodeling Show today to tell us all about how to turn wasted space anywhere, into something more useful.

Many homes have an area or space that’s underutilized – whether it’s a basement, formal dining room, guest bedroom, large foyer, hallway nook or an entire garage. This year’s Home & Remodeling Show will help homeowners address the age-old problem of wasted space.

HighPoint Design Build Group, a remodeling company that specializes in custom homes and home transformations, and White Rabbit Home Improvement, which specializes in premium garage organization systems, are creating examples to demonstrate how to turn little-used space into a functional place. Come to the NARI Milwaukee Home & Remodeling Show to plan your upcoming remodel or home improvement project and meet with local businesses that can get the job done.

Oct. 13-15

NARI Milwaukee Home & Remodeling Show

Exposition Center, State Fair Park

8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis

narimilwaukeehomeshow.com

The NARI Milwaukee Home & Remodeling Show runs:

· Fri., Oct. 13, Noon – 8 p.m.

· Sat., Oct. 14, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

· Sun., Oct. 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets for the 2023 NARI Milwaukee Home & Remodeling Show are just $8 online when purchased in advance. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $8 for those age 60 and older. Children age 17 and younger and active military, retired military, veterans, first responders and medical personnel (with I.D. at the door) are free.

Parking at State Fair is $10 and ample street parking is available.

