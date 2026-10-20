Turn Your Skin Back On: Meet the Ultra Cold Jet Plasma T33

Ready to give your skin a refresh? Citrine Skin Spa is introducing the Ultra Cold Jet Plasma T33, a nonthermal treatment designed to support the skin’s natural renewal processes without needles or heat-based resurfacing.

Licensed estheticians Karen Lillie and Catherine Tran will demonstrate how the technology can be customized to address concerns like the appearance of fine lines, uneven texture, firmness, pigmentation and acne-prone skin. They’ll also share what the treatment feels like, what clients can expect and how the T33 can be used for scalp treatments.

Citrine is offering buy five sessions, get one free.

Book an appointment at Citrine Skin Spa.