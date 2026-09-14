Turn Your Backyard Into the Ultimate Wisconsin Game Day Destination

Football season is back, and Outdoor Living Unlimited is helping Wisconsin homeowners create the perfect backyard for tailgates, watch parties, and year-round entertaining. Owner Aaron Brown share's how custom decks, covered structures, fireplaces, and fire pits can transform outdoor spaces into game day gathering spots. As a proud partner of Wisconsin Athletics and Wisconsin's #1 TimberTech deck installer, Outdoor Living Unlimited specializes in designing outdoor living areas that blend style, comfort, and durability. Viewers will also hear real customer success stories and learn why the company's Honest Price Guarantee focuses on quality craftsmanship, not gimmicky discounts. Stop by and see Outdoor Living Unlimited at Camp Randall this season, and discover how to bring Badger pride right to your backyard.