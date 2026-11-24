Ready to create a wellness retreat without leaving home? Good Health Saunas offers infrared saunas designed to make relaxation, recovery and self-care easier to incorporate into your routine.

Jordan Rabe and Nick Psicihulis will explain how infrared sauna technology works and showcase features including heater coverage, construction, available sizes and easy assembly. Viewers will also see how these saunas can fit into different spaces, from a home gym to a dedicated wellness area.

For a limited time, Morning Blend viewers can save $1,000 on a Hybrid Series Sauna.

Explore the offer and learn more at Good Health Saunas or call 920-332-5457.