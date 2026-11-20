Thanksgiving leftovers deserve more than another reheated plate! Kyla Marie Charles, mom of four, author and influencer, is teaming up with Piggly Wiggly to transform holiday favorites into easy, family-friendly sandwiches.

Layer turkey, Havarti cheese, cranberry sauce and stuffing on Hawaiian rolls, brush the tops with melted butter and bake until warm and golden. Serve with hot gravy for dipping, and you’ve got Thanksgiving dinner in sandwich form!

Kyla will also share tips for reducing food waste, safely storing leftovers and stretching your holiday budget by shopping Piggly Wiggly’s Thanksgiving sales.

Find your neighborhood store and check out the weekly ad at Piggly Wiggly.