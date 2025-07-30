Turning Heartbreak into Art in a Sharp New Novel: "If You Love It, Let It Kill You"

In this buzzy new novel, acclaimed author Hannah Pittard delivers a sharp, darkly funny tale about heartbreak, identity, and artistic ownership. If You Love It, Let It Kill You follows a writer reeling from the news that her ex-husband’s debut novel includes an unflattering portrayal of someone unmistakably like her. What begins as a quiet unraveling quickly spirals into a midlife crisis.

Born from a very real discovery, Pittard learned her ex had not only fictionalized her but also killed off her character in a short story. The novel plays with the blurry boundaries between life and fiction. It’s a meditation on memory and the absurd beauty of everyday existence. As Pittard puts it, the novel is both a performance of her emotional response and a wider commentary on how writers shape and sometimes distort reality.

Hannah is signing copies of If You Love It, Let It Kill You at Boswell Books, July 30, 6:30 pm.

You can find her book anywhere books are sold.