Tune In: Windy Hope Performs Live in the Studio and Chick Singer Night

Chick Singer Night Milwaukee
Windy Hope is in the studio today to perform an original song that she wrote called "If Only", but that's not all. Also in the studio with Windy is the director of Chick Singer Night Milwaukee Alaria Taylor, who is here to share an upcoming event that highlights local female singers in the area and bring them together for an incredible night of music, dance, and womanhood.

Come to the Chick Singer Night show on Tuesday, April 1st at Caroline’s; cover $12 cash at the door.

Location: 401 S. Second Street in Milwaukee

Time: Show begins 7pm, doors open 6:15pm

