Try This Oxygen Treatment!

Dr. Ronald Schmidt, Medical Director and owner of studio02 HBOT Wellness Center joins us today to talk about hyperbaric oxygen treatment, and how this can benefit many individuals. The treatment increases function down to the cellular level. This is done by breathing oxygen inside a pressurized chamber. They have a special offer of $175 for a single session (normally $200) and $150 per session for packages of 10 or more sessions (normally $170 per session).

Call 262-399-7548 to schedule an appointment. Check out their website at www.studio02wi.com and Facebook page Studio02 HBOT Wellness Center.