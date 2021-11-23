Watch
Try A New Recipe This Thanksgiving

with Libby's Vegetables
Posted at 10:06 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 11:06:55-05

Perhaps one of the most beloved pastimes at Thanksgiving is cooking traditional family recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation. While family favorites always hit the spot − especially during the holidays − a few might be ready for a refresh. To celebrate the holidays, Libby's Vegetables is launching its 9th annual Cansgiving contest, which will run from November 8-28 and gives kids and their families a chance to win a $5,000 college scholarship. Jocelyn Delk Adams discusses how, as a busy mother, using cans of veggies can help cut down on prep time while still being able to provide her family with a nutritious and delicious meal. She also shares some of her favorite twists on Thanksgiving favorites for fans at home to try.

