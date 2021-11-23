Try A New Recipe This Thanksgiving

Perhaps one of the most beloved pastimes at Thanksgiving is cooking traditional family recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation. While family favorites always hit the spot − especially during the holidays − a few might be ready for a refresh. To celebrate the holidays, Libby's Vegetables is launching its 9th annual Cansgiving contest, which will run from November 8-28 and gives kids and their families a chance to win a $5,000 college scholarship. Jocelyn Delk Adams discusses how, as a busy mother, using cans of veggies can help cut down on prep time while still being able to provide her family with a nutritious and delicious meal. She also shares some of her favorite twists on Thanksgiving favorites for fans at home to try.