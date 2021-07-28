Watch
Trust the Experts to Sell Your Home!

With HomeWire Realty and Sell 911
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 11:30:55-04

Would you try to be a nurse without proper training? Or would you try to be a lawyer without going to law school? The same concept applies for real estate! With today’s crazy seller’s market, many people think they can sell their home on their own. HomeWire Realty Owner Missy Buttrum joins us today to share five reasons why you should trust an expert to sell your home instead.

If you use Missy as a listing agent to find your next home, there will be the 1% listing plus the co-broke.

Missy Buttrum
262-227-7064
Missy@homewire.com
MyTeamBliss.com

