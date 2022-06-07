Trucks, Tractors and More

Chris Schreier is the President of the Monroe County Agricultural Society. He joins us to talk about the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull. The event draws tens of thousand of people each year. There is plenty to see and do during the three day event including pre-show ceremonies, a motorcycle parade, Kids Klub and more! Look for Military night and the salute to the farmer.

This marquee midwestern event take place here:

RECREATION PARK - 1625 BUTTS AVENUE - TOMAH , WI 54660 The event runs June 23- 25. They're offering a Kwik Trip special Thursday night session when fans show their Kwik Trip App or Receipt , you get $5 off ticket prices at the ticket booth. Contact their office for tickets, camping or any other information HERE. Email them at mail@tomahtractorpull.com or call 608-372-2081.

