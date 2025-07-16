Tricks of Fortune: A Murder Mystery with a Tarot Twist

Author Lina Chern joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss her latest book and special appearance at Boswell Books.

"Tricks of Fortune," the second book in the award-winning Play the Fool mystery series, is a set of lighthearted mysteries featuring tarot-reading amateur sleuth Katie True. Tarot card reader extraordinaire Katie True gets embroiled in another local murder when her best friend becomes the prime suspect in this exciting mystery from the Mary Higgins Clark Award-winning author of Play the Fool.

Lina Chern will be appearing at Boswell Books in Milwaukee on July 17th at 6:30 pm, in conversation with fellow author Mary Thorson.

visit Lina Chern and follow on social media: @linachernwrites