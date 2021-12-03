Trendy Fashion Gifts

The holidays are here! Are you struggling to pick out what to get for a friend or loved one or even yourself? Faye's Women's Boutique has many gifts to choose from. Founder, Faye Wetzel joins us to share her favorite items of the season and the amazing deals Faye's is offering now!

Spend $100 and get $50 off. One time use through Sunday. Shop in store, but it's also good online with code FESTIVE. Also, register to win one of three $500 gift cards to be raffled December 23rd at each of their stores- Mequon and Brookfield and FAYE'S online. *Also remember that the BROOKFIELD STORE has MOVED to: Capitol Drive and N Brookfield Rd