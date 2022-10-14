Trend-Forward This Fall
Stan's Fit For Your Feet
Comfy and good quality footwear is a must. Stan's Fit For Your Feet has it all. At Stans they'll help you find the styles you want with lots of options to choose from for fall. Andy Sajdak is the director of operations and certified Pedorthist and joins us to tell us why it's a great place to find the best footwear. Shop in-store or online at Stansfootwear.com
Posted at 10:34 AM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 11:34:13-04
Comfy and good quality footwear is a must. Stan's Fit For Your Feet has it all. At Stans they'll help you find the styles you want with lots of options to choose from for fall. Andy Sajdak is the director of operations and certified Pedorthist and joins us to tell us why it's a great place to find the best footwear.
Shop in-store or online at Stansfootwear.com
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.