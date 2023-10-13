Trend-Forward for your Fall Adventures

Fall is here, which means new adventures under the autumn leaves while staying comfy and stylish! David Sajdak, Certified Pedorthist, Director of Merchandising, joins us today to talk about all of the latest trending footwear options at Stan's Fit for your Feet. They have fashionable shoes and boots in beautiful fall colors that you can dress up or dress down for a more casual look! For all of your active footwear needs, they have athletic shoes for any running or hiking adventures. If you just feel like being cozy at home or on the go, slippers are perfect for the colder weather, too. Buy now and buy early! Shop in-store or online at Stansfootwear.com for great savings.

Fall into Savings Event:

Receive $5 Off Every Regular Price Shoe or Boot up to $75

Receive $10 Off Every Regular Price Shoe or Boot up to $150

Receive $20 Off Every Regular Price Shoe or Boot $150 or more

Online & In-Store: Starting October 12, 2023 through Oct 29, 2023

In Stock or It’s Free with Ecco (October 20-22)

Men’s Soft 7 City in Cognac (Sizes 39-48)

Women’s Soft 7 Low Boot in Black (Sizes 35-42)

Shoe Parties also this month! In-Store starting October 13th!

Pikolinos (Oct 16-21)-Exclusive Shoe Party with the Largest Selection of Pikolinos in the Country.

Ecco (Oct 20-21)

Revere (Oct 12-14)

