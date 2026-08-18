Treehouses to Splashzones, Kalahari Has it All

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Wisconsin Dells is having its biggest summer yet. New this season: Kalahari Treehouse Adventures on Lake Delton - nature-inspired treehouses and lakeside cabins designed with Pete Nelson of Animal Planet’s Treehouse Masters - plus Daylene’s Supper Club, a new lakefront dining experience rooted in Midwestern hospitality. The resort offers 202,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor waterpark fun, bowling, arcade, spa, and more - all under one roof and just two hours from Milwaukee.

Save up to 20% off your stay at Kalahari Resort and Kalahari Treehouse Collection! Waterpark access and parking, always included with your stay. Must book online to redeem using the code HELLOFALL. Valid on travel through November 22, 2026. Visit https://www.kalahariresorts.com/wisconsin [kalahariresorts.com]

Address: 1305 Kalahari Drive, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Phone: 877-KALAHARI (525-2427)