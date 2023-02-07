Treating Your Peripheral Neuropathy

Neuropathy can be caused by a number of conditions, such as diabetes and people undergoing chemotherapy. The nerves in the body become damaged and start to malfunction. The body has a peripheral nervous system that communicates with the brain and the central nervous system. It sends signals that something is wrong, like damaged nerves. This damage occurs over time. So, it isn’t necessarily something that happens overnight. This leads to symptoms such as weakness, numbness, pain, tingling in the feet, legs and hands. The damage and symptoms continue to increase if not treated. Today Dr. Evan Norum is back. He is the co-founder of Advantage Neuropathy & Board Certified in Neuropathy.

