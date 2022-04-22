The Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa welcomed their new physician, Dr. Scott Koss, who is an experienced Interventional Radiologist who has many years of experience treating varicose vein disease. He will bring another level of expertise to their diagnostic center, and over the next few months, they will be able to offer treatments of even more complex venous disease.

Dr. Deborah Manjoney and Dr. Scott Koss join us to discuss summer being the perfect time of the year to consider having your varicose veins treated. Summer heat causes more symptoms like aching, swelling and throbbing because the heat makes the veins dilate. Treatments can still be completed by summer so you can feel more comfortable and confident before the warm weather comes.

