Treating Trauma And Stopping The Cycle

Elizabeth Hartwig is a 3 time Boston Marathon finisher who experienced the bombing that took place in 2013. She discusses some of the tragic events that happened to her that day and how she connected with Rebekah's Angels to get through that challenging time. Besides Elizabeth's connection to the Boston Marathon, the mission of Rebekah's Angels is important to her as she has taught for the last 14 years in the city of Milwaukee. With limited resources (no school counselor - or therapists) she has supported 6 and 7 year olds through traumatic events that will forever shape their lives. The majority of Elizabeth's students will never get the treatments or support that may help them successfully treat their PTSD. She believes that as a society, increased awareness and resources to this disorder will change the lives of future generations and can help end this endless cycle of trauma.

Inspired by Rebekah's strength and resilience, Elizabeth is honored to be a part of Rebekah's Angels team to help make treatment accessible to all! 10 runners that have been selected across the country have a goal of raising $100,000 for families who need financial support for PTSD treatment. If you would like to donate online, visit Elizabeth Hartwig

or stop by in person at Good Miles Running Company (Brookfield Location) 17155 W Bluemound Rd Brookfield, WI 53005 or (Greenfield Location) 7411 W. Layton Ave Greenfield WI 53220.